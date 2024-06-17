These Strange Oblique Wing Aircraft Could Completely Revolutionize Air Travel

Airplanes don't need their wings to be symmetrical to take to the skies. At first, planes were designed with perpendicular wings to the plane's fuselage because every flying creature in nature suggests that's how flight works. Engineers toyed with designs throughout the years, finding that many planes function just as well with swept-back wings, such as the F-86 Sabre, which ruled the skies during the Korean War. Then engineers played with variable-sweeping wings like the ones on the F-14 Tomcat. A pilot could adjust the Tomcat's wings as they saw fit for different situations. Robert Jones, a NASA engineer, toyed with a similar idea in the '70s with the experimental AD-1, building on ideas from the German engineer Richard Vogt.

The AD-1 is a unique aircraft with a pivoting wing explored for its ability to improve fuel economy for larger planes. The idea behind it is to reduce drag at higher altitudes while planes are cruising at high speeds. Taking off and landing requires symmetrical wings, whether swept back or otherwise, but when a plane reaches higher altitudes, it can generate lift no matter the wing's orientation. It might look all wrong to the human eye, but tests proved it works fine.

So, why hasn't this design taken off? There are thoughts that aircraft designers simply weren't fans of the unpleasant flight characteristics of the AD-1. Despite having successful flight tests, creating a plane with a wing on a pivot proved challenging in the past.