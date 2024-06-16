Rare BMW 325i Convertibles & What They're Worth Today

Despite changing it over the years, BMW's most memorable slogan is "The Ultimate Driving Machine," and no other model by the Bavarian marque better encapsulates that tagline quite like the 3-series. Since the 3-series was released in 1975, it has always been considered the ultimate performance daily driver. While the rowdy M3 might embody that statement the best, every model through all seven generations of the 3-series is praised for their chassis dynamics, even the entry models.

Since the 3-series' 50/50 weight distribution and dialed suspension give it a reputation in performance-focused communities, many purists forget that people enjoy BMWs for reasons outside of high cornering speeds. "The Ultimate Driving Machine" can be applied to more than just canyon carving. Some people are just looking for a stylish, luxurious, and reliable car to enjoy a warm summer's day with the top down, and, somewhat surprisingly, the 3-series is a perfect pick for that too.

The BMW 325i was offered as a convertible from 1986 to 2013 spanning the E30, E36, E46, and E90 generations of the 3-series. The first offering came in 1986 with the E30 3-series, four years after the body style was released, and the E93 325i rounded out the 325i convertible's run in 2013 before being split off into the 4-series. While the E30 generation provided the most unique 325i convertible variants, 325i convertibles from every 3-series generation are unique and rare in their own right compared to their much more common coupe and sedan counterparts.