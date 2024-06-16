Why It's So Difficult For Scientists To Measure The Age Of Stars

With the evolving technology of space telescopes allowing us to peer out beyond our solar system and see distant planets, black holes, and even some of the oldest galaxies to exist, you might imagine that stars would be fairly simple to understand. Astronomers have observed thousands of stars, of all different types, both in our galaxy and beyond. They can often tell how big a star is, how brightly it shines, and what it is composed of. However, there's one aspect of stars that is still surprisingly hard to determine: how old a given star is.

The basic life cycle of stars is well understood. They have a bright, chaotic phase as youngsters, before settling into a long, more moderate phase as adults — also known as main sequence stars, like our sun. When they eventually run out of fuel, they can puff up and become dim and cool, before eventually collapsing to a core.

However, during that long period of maturity, when the star is in its middle age, it's hard to tell how old it is. Stars tend to be stable during this time, so there aren't many obvious differences between stars that are 1 billion years old and those that are 10 billion years old, or even older. What astronomers do know is that more massive stars tend to burn through their material more quickly, so they have shorter lives.

Looking at a particular star in the sky, and then figuring out how old it is, remains a challenge. But astronomers have a plan for figuring this out.