How Do Stars Die And What Happens When They Do?

During the main sequence phase, nuclear fusion in the core of the star converts hydrogen to helium, and it's when this stock of hydrogen starts to run out that the star moves onto the next stage in its lifecycle. Without the nuclear fusion reaction to generate heat, the core loses stability. Outside of the core, there's still plenty of hydrogen, and as temperatures drop, it expands and cools, creating a star that's large and red in appearance — a red giant.

Back in the core of the star, all the helium that was created during the main sequence stage now fuses into carbon — the most important element for life. Everything from plants to animals and humans consists of carbon, and it's believed that all of the carbon in the universe was created through this fusing process within the cores of red giant stars. You might have heard before that everything on Earth is made from stardust, and in this sense, it really is true.

What happens after the red giant phase depends entirely on the mass of the star. Stars come in various sizes, with the smaller end of the scale a mere tenth of our sun's mass to the largest known stars eclipsing ours by 200 times. Comparing other stars to our sun is how we measure them — our sun is a lightweight star, and anything five or more times its size is a heavyweight star.