Why Are Some Houses Blurred On Google Maps?

Google Maps has revolutionized the way we navigate the world. It offers seamless ways to find where something is located, and ways to get from place to place, even using complex routes. It also has a feature called Street View, which effectively shows you what the world looks like from whatever spot on the map you pick. When using Street View, you may have noticed some houses are blurred, while others are clearly visible. There's a good reason.

Since its launch in 2007, Google has been capturing billions of images across the globe for its Street View feature. Currently, Google says Street view has more than 220 billion images from around the world, representing more than 10 million miles across 100 countries and territories. Those views haven't just helped us find our way, they've also inspired people to have fun using games like GeoGuessr.

Street View has several practical features, too. Timeline view allows you to travel back in time to see how buildings have changed in the last decade or so. Another hidden Google Maps feature lets you save favorite locations using emojis, and you can even compare routes between Apple Maps and Google Maps.

The blurred houses are a less-well-known feature of Google Maps, and it's not just celebrity homes and government institutions. It turns out, you can blur your house too if you'd like. Let's explore how.