Ford's 221 Windsor V8: The Blue Oval's First Small-Block Engine

Ford has created some iconic vehicles over its long history in the industry, from the Explorer to the classic Model T. The vehicles themselves, of course, serve as the most prominent work an auto manufacturer produces, but some of the most innovative work — such as engines and driver-aid technology — can exist under the hood as well. For Ford in particular, one important example is the Windsor V8 engine family.

Drivers of modern Fords will probably be familiar with the likes of the EcoBoost engine family, which debuted in 2009 and is focused around enhancing efficiency without losing out on power (utilizing direct injection). Decades before EcoBoost technology was introduced, the company was experimenting with small-block engines for its vehicles. An early fruit of this labor was the Ford 221 Windsor V8, which first arrived in the model year 1962.

It was an era of increasingly large vehicles packing increasingly large and formidable engines, but this isn't to say that their small-block counterparts couldn't make waves, too, as the Windsor V8 would go on to demonstrate. Let's take a closer look at this venture into small-block engine territory, how it evolved as the family grew, and which of Ford's vehicles it powered. Remember: small-block doesn't mean small potential or small power.

[Image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]