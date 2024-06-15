How To Use A Video As A Wallpaper On Windows Or Mac

Let's face it — we've all had the urge to customize our device at least once before. While you can invest in a new trending case when you're attempting to customize your Android or iOS device, things can get slightly tricky when it comes to laptops. While macOS lets you add widgets to your Mac's desktop, your options are quite limited.

One of the most effortless ways to make your laptop stand out from the rest of the crowd is to use an eye-catching wallpaper. While you can select one of the default options that comes installed on your Windows or Mac, doing so will not really help you if you're trying to set yourself apart. A fun way to be unique is to set a video of your choice as your wallpaper.

Whether you'd like to set a clip of Taylor Swift's music video or a funny video of your friends as your wallpaper, we've got you covered. Before you begin, ensure the video you'd like to set as your wallpaper is present in your computer.

If you'd like to set a YouTube video as your computer's wallpaper, make sure you download it. You can do it directly if you have a YouTube Premium subscription. If not, you'll need to use an external YouTube downloader website.