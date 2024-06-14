Harbor Freight Wheel Chocks: What Do They Cost & Are Rubber Or Plastic Ones Better?

There's much debate about what material is best for your average, everyday wheel chock, with users questioning whether rubber, plastic, metal or even urethane is the most effective in the devices. While no definitive answers can be given on the matter, rubber is generally seen as the go-to material used by companies that make and market wheel chocks, as it's cheaper and more durable than many other elements, including most manufactured plastics. To that end, the chocks available through Harbor Freight Tools are primarily made of rubber, save for the steel motorcycle wheel option.

That's not to say that plastic can't be used to make a good wheel chock. Quite the opposite is true, and numerous plastic options are available that can be extremely effective when used correctly. It's widely understood, however, that plastic is less durable than rubber, meaning these chocks may have a shorter lifespan. Likewise, plastic tends to support less weight in comparison to rubber, which arguably makes those wheel chocks more suitable for use with smaller cars rather than trucks, SUVs, or campers and trailers.

As for metal and urethane, some consider steel and aluminum to be best for bracing heavy-duty vehicles due to their strength and durability. Meanwhile, urethane has become one of the more prominent materials used in the manufacture of wheel chocks due to the fact that it's extremely durable and more lightweight than rubber, plastic or steel. However, urethane chocks tend to be considerably more expensive than those made with other the materials, so you'll need to decide if those factors are worth the extra investment.