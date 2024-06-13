5 Of The Most Sought After Jeep Colors To Ever Come From The Factory

The Jeep brand offers some of the most renowned SUVs, including the iconic Jeep Wrangler. Aside from its unique car models, the company is also known to release limited-run colors, giving buyers the option to pick a body color that will stand out from the millions of other Jeep models on the road.

These different hues come with interesting names, including Punk'n and Snazzberry, and since these Jeep colors are usually under a limited run, you can only get them for a short period (or until Jeep runs out of stock). It's also not guaranteed that Jeep will bring it back again after a few years, although it has happened a couple of times.

So, what are some of the most sought-after Jeep colors ever released? While we don't have actual sales data, we're listing some of the limited-edition colors that Jeep released from 2020 until 2024. These are all limited-run colors, so you won't get them once their production run ends.