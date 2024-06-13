5 Of The Most Sought After Jeep Colors To Ever Come From The Factory
The Jeep brand offers some of the most renowned SUVs, including the iconic Jeep Wrangler. Aside from its unique car models, the company is also known to release limited-run colors, giving buyers the option to pick a body color that will stand out from the millions of other Jeep models on the road.
These different hues come with interesting names, including Punk'n and Snazzberry, and since these Jeep colors are usually under a limited run, you can only get them for a short period (or until Jeep runs out of stock). It's also not guaranteed that Jeep will bring it back again after a few years, although it has happened a couple of times.
So, what are some of the most sought-after Jeep colors ever released? While we don't have actual sales data, we're listing some of the limited-edition colors that Jeep released from 2020 until 2024. These are all limited-run colors, so you won't get them once their production run ends.
Punk'n
This orange pumpkin color first came out on the 2018 to 2020 model years for the Jeep Wrangler. Although you have to pay an extra $695 to get this color on your Jeep, it seems that many fans wanted it, as the company brought it back in 2022 (for the 2023 model year) due to popular demand.
The orange Punk'n color stands out from the sea of whites, blacks, and silvers, which were the most popular car colors for 2021. Its bright color is perfect for Jeep Wrangler fans who want their vibrant personality to shine through on the car they drive.
Aside from the Wrangler, the Gladiator also received the Punk'n treatment in 2023, and you can still get it on the Jeep website if you choose the 2023 model year. This color option will set you back an additional $895, but it will be a worthy investment. But if you really want this color, you better order it now online (or find one from your nearby dealer), as it's no longer available on the 2024 Gladiator.
Gecko Green
If orange isn't your thing but you love vibrant colors, you should pick Gecko Green instead. This color option arrived for Wranglers and Gladiators in 2021 for just a few months — from spring until August for the SUV and until October for the truck. There's no telling when Jeep will bring this color back — if ever — so you can only get this on pre-owned lots today.
This bold green color is vastly different from the Sarge Green that's currently available on the 2024 Gladiator. Unlike the drab green color on the current model that blends in well with its environment, this Gecko Green stands out like a neon street sign in the middle of a dark neighborhood.
Jim Morrison, senior VP and head of Jeep North America said, "Customization is at the core of both Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator, and new colors and equipment allow the customer customization journey to begin at the factory. Bold colors like Gecko Green give our customers the chance to stand out on the trails..." And with its super limited run of just a few months, you're guaranteed to stand out among Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners. If you weren't able to get your hands on one when it went on sale, you better be quick if you find a used model on the market.
Snazzberry
Snazzberry entered the Jeep lineup in 2021 and is available on the Gladiator and Wrangler. This color has a dark berry red metallic finish, hence the name. It was supposed to be offered earlier in 2020, but the pandemic pushed things back, so it only came out later. You can also get the Snazzberry color with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid, meaning Jeep electrified models don't miss out on its exclusive body colors.
The beauty of Snazzberry's deep red metallic color that borders on maroon appears when it's under direct sunlight. So, you'll appreciate it when you're cruising around town during summer. However, you might not appreciate it as much under an overcast sky, but its darker hues will help hide the dust and dirt you accumulate after going out on the trail.
Jeep no longer offers the Snazzberry color option in its 2024 models, so you cannot get a factory-fresh model with this color option. That means you'll have to find a pre-owned model that sports this color if you want to get your hands on it.
Tuscadero
This hot pink color first arrived on the Wrangler in 2021 and despite its limited run, over 30,000 orders were placed for this color. Unfortunately, the Gladiator missed out on the Tuscadero, that is, until recently. Jeep made this color available on the Wrangler in April 2024, with models arriving in Spring. Furthermore, the Gladiator also just received this color option in May 2024.
Tuscadero's unique hue, which Jeep calls audacious, isn't the usual color you'd think of when looking at off-road vehicles. But this is exactly what Jeep enthusiasts are about. Creating a vehicle that reflects their own style and not being boxed into options that big corporations limit them to.
However, the Jeep website still does not show the Tuscadero color option — for both Wranglers and Gladiators. So, if you want to lock your order in as early as possible, you should visit a dealer and demand this unique color.
Reign
Purple is often an interesting color for cars and trucks, with Dodge's dark Plum Crazy body paint making a splash among fans and making our list of the best new car colors of 2023. Jeep isn't going to be left behind by its Dodge cousin, especially as it introduced the purple Reign color for the 2023 Wrangler.
The Reign body color offers a unique purple hue for enthusiasts, especially for users who dislike bright paint but still want something that stands out. It also stands out from the natural colors you usually find in the desert or forest, letting your Wrangler pop out when you take pictures of your adventure.
Jeep last made the purple body color option available for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, so its reintroduction as Reign is the next chance its fans have to get this majestic color. Jim Morrison said in a press release, "These limited-run colors like Earl and Reign draw a huge enthusiast following because they're exciting, authentic and stand out, much like the Jeep community."
How did we pick these colors?
We selected exclusive, limited-run colors that Jeep released for its Gladiator and Wrangler models. We could only find limited information on the sales numbers per color, so we favored those that Jeep brought back according to popular demand, like Punk'n and Reign. We also added colors that had a very limited run, like Gecko Green, which makes them rare factory colors.