How Unconventional Usage Led To Israel's Retirement Of The AMX-13 Tank

Israel has never been too far from military conflict, and immediately after its formation in 1948, it found itself surrounded by enemies. Those enemies didn't waste much time in attacking either, and as a result, Israel has built up an impressive military force. By 1967, Israel found itself facing off against the combined might of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria in the third Arab-Israeli war that's best known as the Six-Day War.

The Six-Day War took place from June 5-10, 1967, and it was intense. The outcome of the conflict saw Israel seize new territory in Syria's Golan Heights, the Jordanian-annexed West Bank and East Jerusalem, and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip. Israel was prepared for the conflict, and when it kicked off, the small nation fielded hundreds of tanks, including 400 French-made AMX-13 light tanks, though it's fair to say Israel used them unconventionally.

The Israeli Defense Force's (IDF) inexperience with main battle tanks in combat meant they didn't employ the AMX-13 appropriately. Instead of using the light tanks for reconnaissance missions or other support activities, the IDF placed the AMX-13s it possessed into frontline duties. This resulted in an increase in casualties, making the AMX-13 a less desirable option for Israel, and soon after the conflict, the IDF retired the AMX-13 from its inventory.