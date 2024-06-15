3 Of The Most Common Problems Drivers Report With The Jeep Patriot
Although its production run lasted only a decade, ending in 2017, the Jeep Patriot is a great compact crossover. The Patriot has several benefits going for it, such as its affordable price, Jeep label, and options that include a Trail Rated badge, indicating off-road capability. But while many owners continue to sing the compact SUVs praises, the model isn't without its downsides. In fact, the Patriot failed to make our list of the best Jeeps ever designed, but what vehicle can stand up to the likes of the legendary Wrangler?
While this small SUV has received overall positive ratings from owners, there have been a few problems over the years. First, the continuously variable transmission (CVT) has given hundreds of driver's grief and might partially explain why CVTs get a bad rap. Mechanical moans, shifting difficulties, and overly hot operating temperatures have affected some earlier models. Secondly, those with manual shifting have also had difficulty changing gears, adding to the already troubled list of issues with the transmission. Lastly, many Jeep customers have dealt with rainwater getting into the interior of the Patriot.
CVT woes for early Patriot models
The CVT in the Jeep Patriot became a frequent annoyance for those with the first few iterations through 2010. Most troubling, these transmission problems weren't confined to high-mileage vehicles, but could occur early in the SUVs lifespan. There were reported symptoms such as strange noises, overheat warnings, and challenges reaching even moderate speeds. One 2009 owner remarked, "Temperature gauge goes up and transmission starts whining and slips." Per Repairpal.com, almost 900 owners have struggled with the Patriot's CVT.
The worse aspect of these CVT malfunctions, is that due to the complex nature of this transmission type, often the recommendation from mechanics is outright replacement. A CVT doesn't use fixed gears like a traditional transmission. Instead, it can cycle through a vast range of incremental variations. Fed up with official recommendations and lack of a verified root cause for the failures, some owners have replaced components of the CVT system like filters, and the oil pan to hopefully prevent future malfunctions.
Even the manual Patriot has some problems
If you thought transmission woes were limited to the automatic version of the Patriot, prepare to be disappointed. From models starting with 2007 up through 2016, drivers experienced challenges when trying to shift. One Jeep owner explained, "Manual Transmission, when shifting into 3rd gear, acts as though I am not running a high enough rpm and it shakes." While not considered nearly as serious as the CVT automatic issues, the Patriot had an uphill battle with transmissions across the board following its launch.
There are common manual transmission problems that could account for some Patriot complaints. Busted gears, failed bearings or broken seals could account for reports of shaking when shifting in the compact crossover. Unfortunately, manual transmissions are far too complex even for most handy drivers, so it's best to consult with professionals for official diagnoses. Due to both the CVT and manual transmission malfunctions, some early models garnered a negative reputation.
Roof leaks cause dripping from the dome light
One of the last things you might expect while driving an SUV, is water infiltrating the cabin. But this leaking problem is exactly what nearly 150 Patriot customers reported. Some drivers pointed to a seal issue on their sunroof, while others noticed issues with the seams in both front and rear areas. One understandably irate owner posted, "This car is brand new. Had it for 1 week. Water is leaking from do[m]e lights all over radio and floor." Even worse, another driver commented, "water drains down onto my feet while driving — it passes over the heater core so it's scalding when it hits our feet — happens both driver and passenger. [A]lso leaks from the dome lights. Water is also sloshing around?? somewhere."
Once the origin of the leak is found, a possible solution is redoing the roof seals around the affected area. Some have noted that the Patriot's sunroof has a drain that, without regular maintenance, can begin to clog and water will collect, causing leaks.