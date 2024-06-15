3 Of The Most Common Problems Drivers Report With The Jeep Patriot

Although its production run lasted only a decade, ending in 2017, the Jeep Patriot is a great compact crossover. The Patriot has several benefits going for it, such as its affordable price, Jeep label, and options that include a Trail Rated badge, indicating off-road capability. But while many owners continue to sing the compact SUVs praises, the model isn't without its downsides. In fact, the Patriot failed to make our list of the best Jeeps ever designed, but what vehicle can stand up to the likes of the legendary Wrangler?

While this small SUV has received overall positive ratings from owners, there have been a few problems over the years. First, the continuously variable transmission (CVT) has given hundreds of driver's grief and might partially explain why CVTs get a bad rap. Mechanical moans, shifting difficulties, and overly hot operating temperatures have affected some earlier models. Secondly, those with manual shifting have also had difficulty changing gears, adding to the already troubled list of issues with the transmission. Lastly, many Jeep customers have dealt with rainwater getting into the interior of the Patriot.