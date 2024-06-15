Arduino Nano Vs Micro: What's The Difference?

Apart from understanding the Arduino's code language, one of the most confusing parts about the platform — especially for beginners — is picking the right board to use in a project. Sure, it isn't such a big deal when you're just starting out as most professionals and experienced users recommend the Arduino Uno. However, while the Uno is a helpful board for your beginner projects, it still has its limitations, so you can't just use it for every one of the Arduino DIY devices you plan on making. One of its drawbacks is its considerably big size at 68.6 x 53.4 mm. It also has fewer pins than other boards, and its USB port is somewhat outdated (who still has a USB-B cable nowadays?).

But even after eliminating the Uno from your selection, you'll still be left with a wide array of Arduino boards to choose from. To narrow it down, think about what your project needs. If a small board sounds like the most appropriate choice, there are two options: a Nano and a Micro. They look like the same board to the untrained eye, but they're different from one another. Here's a rundown of their differences to help you decide which is better suited for your needs.