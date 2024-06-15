Why Did Some Countries Bury Tanks In The Ground During World War II?

During World War II, sparring armies turned to innovation to try and overcome their opposition. While some of these strokes of brilliance came about over time, such as dried blood plasma transfusions and advancements in computers, others were a more immediate response to a growing problem at the start of the war.

Even near the start of the war, Allied armaments featured World War I tanks that, by the standards of the time, were old, slow, and obsolete. Rather than junk them and completely scrap them for parts, though, several Allied nations opted to bury their tanks in the ground. They didn't just dig giant holes and cover the older tanks with dirt, though.

As first adopted by the Soviets for the defense of the Stalin and Molotov lines, these tanks were cemented into the ground as a more permanent encampment. Prior to burial, the engines and treads were removed from the tank, possibly to be repurposed for the war effort. According to the Simple History YouTube channel, these turrets could still revolve, giving operators a range of motion to survey lines of defenses.