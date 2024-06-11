Why Did The Russian Tsar Tank Fail?

When picturing a tank, most people would include tracks, a relatively low profile, and a design that likely looks nothing like the strange Tsar Tank. First tested in 1915, the Tsar Tank was an ultimately unsuccessful attempt at revolutionizing the battlefield. Developed by Russian engineers Nikolai Lebedenko, Alexander Mikulin, Nikolay Yegorovich Zhukovsky, and Boris Stechkin, the Tsar Tank was meant to send enemies running in fear during WWI. Unfortunately, the tank proved to be problematic and was eventually scrapped.

The Tsar Tank was outfitted with two massive front wheels on either side, and a much smaller third wheel centered in the rear. Looking more like a giant piece of farming machinery, this tank was nearly 30 feet tall, and included several weapons. The Tsar Tank came with a center turret equipped with either machine guns or small cannons, and had more cannons or machine gun slots on the sides, just past the rear of the front wheels. However, there were a few significant issues that held the Tsar Tank back and ultimately prevented it from graduating past a prototype.

First, it was prone to getting stuck in uneven terrain, which would seriously hamper any forward push toward the enemy. Secondly, Russian tank operators on the Tsar Tank would have been taking a massive risk heading into combat, as it was believed to be overly susceptible to enemy artillery. The Russians weren't the only country tinkering with odd combat vehicles during WWI, though: The German Sturmpanzerwagen A7V makes the list of the weirdest tanks in history.