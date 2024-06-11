Can You Use Car Engine Oil In Your Motorcycle?

Oil is an essential part of any combustion engine — including motorcycles — and it needs to be changed out regularly to keep everything running smoothly. But there are so many types of oil to choose from that it can sometimes feel overwhelming.

And that's just motorcycle oils. There's also a vast assortment of motor oils from various companies and of various formulas. Surely, it would be easier to just use the same kind of motor oil you already have sitting around for your car or truck, rather than worry about hunting for a specific motorcycle oil. At a glance, motor oil and motorcycle oil are both types of oil, so why wouldn't they be interchangeable? Ultimately, it's all about keeping the various parts of an engine running smoothly, right?

The thing is, there's more to it than that. A lot more. And while there is some wiggle room when it comes to adherence to certain motorcycle oils, it depends a whole lot on the model, manufacturer, and what potential stand-in oils you're looking at. So before getting into the particulars, just remember: When in doubt, always consult the manual.