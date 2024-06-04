How Twitter/X Is Setting Itself Up For Disaster By Officially Allowing Adult Content

On Monday, the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) formalized a policy that had been in place for years, but never addressed publicly: That adult content is officially allowed as long as it involves consenting adults and is marked as adult for filtering purposes. "Adult Content is any consensually produced and distributed material depicting adult nudity or sexual behavior that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal," reads the new directive. It specifies "full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals, buttocks, or breasts" as well as "explicit or implied sexual behavior or simulated acts such as sexual intercourse and other sexual acts."

Again, this had unofficially been the way that X/Twitter had operated for years, this is just formalizing it. Adult performers have long spoken of how important how the former Twitter is to them, as it's a primary promotional vehicle, and they don't have access to mainstream media outlets or most other major social media platforms. If you're an OnlyFans creator dealing in nudity and/or explicit content, X is a key facet to driving subscriptions because you can't post teaser photos or videos anywhere else — unlike non-nude/non-explicit creators who can push their content on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

However, in formalizing this policy, X is crossing a rubicon — one that it had tried avoiding before Elon Musk bought the company. That explicitly allowing and monetizing adult content at scale could cause the company to run afoul of record-keeping laws for adult entertainment companies that require documenting performers' ages.