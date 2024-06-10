ZSL90 Vs. ZSL92: What's The Difference Between These Armored Personnel Carriers?

In the wake of World War II, when tanks were pivotal in the Pacific Theater, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) relied heavily on the Soviet Union to produce much of its heavy equipment. Even as late as the 1960s, the PLA worked closely with the Soviets to develop and manufacture the Jiefang CA-30, a 6x6 military truck based on the CA-10, which was inspired by the Soviet's ZIS-150.

It wasn't until 1984 that the PLA would tackle the production of its own armored vehicle, already possessing Soviet jets that America feared. The family of wheeled amphibious military infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), designated WZ-551, included several different variants, many of which never entered full production. The most notable of them were the Type 90 (ZSL-90) prototype and the Type 92 (ZSL-92) production variant.

Having been developed off the concepts introduced in the Type 90, the ZSL-92 featured several improvements that helped it be a more viable option for the PLA. Produced by the China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco), the Type 90 saw limited production in the 1980s before the PLA voiced its dissatisfaction, leading to a few much-needed upgrades in the design and differences that made the Type 92 a better armored IFV than its prototype counterpart.

[Featured image by Slick-o-Bot via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]