Honda HR-V Vs. HR-V Sport: What's The Difference?
Fresh from its second-generation debut in 2023, the Honda HR-V offers a compelling argument in the small SUV category. The base prices have risen slightly since its launch last year, but the 2025 Honda HR-V remains an affordable option for budget-weary crossover buyers.
The new Honda HR-V is available in LX, Sport, and EX-L trim grades, but the range-topping EX-L starts at $30,550 (including the $1,350 destination fee), making it somewhat prohibitive for those working with a tight car buying budget. That leaves the base HR-V LX ($26,450) and midgrade HR-V Sport ($28,550) the darlings of the crowd, and both trims won't disappoint in comfort, convenience, and safety.
All Honda HR-Vs have a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. The engine sends power to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. Honda's real-time AWD with intelligent control system is optional across the lot. Front-wheel drive variants could return an EPA-rated 28 mpg combined, while AWD variants could do 27 mpg.
At this point, the question is choosing between the base HR-V LX and Sport: What's the difference between them, and is the mid-grade HR-V Sport worth the extra money?
Spotting the differences between the Honda HR-V LX vs. HR-V Sport
The new Honda HR-V has many excellent features, but the mid-tier HRV-Sport has more standard equipment. It has bigger 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, heated front seats, and a six-speaker audio system.
All Honda HR-Vs come standard with the Honda Sensing ADAS package. It includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane centering, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and traffic sign recognition. However, for the 2025 model year, the HR-V Sport (and range-topping HR-V EX-L) receives a blind-spot warning system as standard.
Moreover, the HR-V Sport has a quicker 12.7:1 steering ratio for a sportier and more direct steering feel, enabling it to live up to its "Sport" name just a bit more than the standard trim. The base HR-V LX and EX-L share a 12.5:1 steering ratio for better comfort on those longer drives.
If you don't want to spend over $28,000, the entry-level Honda HR-V LX has enough goodies to make you smile. It shares a single-zone automatic climate control and seven-inch touchscreen with the HR-V Sport, and the infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Moreover, it has 17-inch silver-painted wheels, a four-speaker stereo, push-button start, and LED headlights.