Honda HR-V Vs. HR-V Sport: What's The Difference?

Fresh from its second-generation debut in 2023, the Honda HR-V offers a compelling argument in the small SUV category. The base prices have risen slightly since its launch last year, but the 2025 Honda HR-V remains an affordable option for budget-weary crossover buyers.

The new Honda HR-V is available in LX, Sport, and EX-L trim grades, but the range-topping EX-L starts at $30,550 (including the $1,350 destination fee), making it somewhat prohibitive for those working with a tight car buying budget. That leaves the base HR-V LX ($26,450) and midgrade HR-V Sport ($28,550) the darlings of the crowd, and both trims won't disappoint in comfort, convenience, and safety.

Honda

All Honda HR-Vs have a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. The engine sends power to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that sends power to the front wheels. Honda's real-time AWD with intelligent control system is optional across the lot. Front-wheel drive variants could return an EPA-rated 28 mpg combined, while AWD variants could do 27 mpg.

At this point, the question is choosing between the base HR-V LX and Sport: What's the difference between them, and is the mid-grade HR-V Sport worth the extra money?