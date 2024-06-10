Classic Mopar Power: What Made The 383 V8 Different From The 340 And 440 Engines?

In the late 1950s, Chrysler decided to seize production on its FirePower V8 engines. These were massive, hemispherical engines that would be revived in the mid-1960s and be rebranded to what we now commonly know to be the Hemi V8 engines. Back in the '50s, though, Chrysler was looking for a way to keep that big V8 power, but package it in an engine that was lighter. The company — alongside its engine manufacturer Mopar — had put into effect its small-block V8 A line of engines in 1956, but two years later, it introduced what would effectively replace the FirePowers: the large-block V8 B line. The A line would only last until 1961, where it was revamped three years later as the LA line.

Unlike the A line, the B line was actually made up of two different types of engines: B and RB. An RB engine had the same design principles as the Bs, with the wedge-shaped combustion chamber, but they were built to be taller in size. Each type had a variety of different engine displacements available, but those sizes were unique to the B or RB type. For example, a Mopar 440 engine was exclusively an RB engine. However, there was one that crossed over between the two, and that was the Mopar 383.

Though they had the same displacement, the two 383 V8s were distinctly different engines: Not just from themselves but from the likes of that Mopar 440, as well as the Mopar 340 LA engine that would come a few years later. Let's break down what made this engine stick out.

