Chrysler 426 Hemi Vs. 440 Six Pack: What's The Difference Between These Engines?

If you think about what American automobile culture was all about in the 1960s, it was obviously the muscle car. People wanted hulking, powerful engines that they could put under the hoods of their Dodge Charger or Plymouth GTX. Well, in the mid-1960s, Chrysler debuted two different engines that were designed to fulfill this hunger for America's gearheads. In 1964, the company started producing the 426 Hemi V8 engine, the revamped brand of hemispherical engines that had been out of commission since 1958. Two years later, Chrysler hit the market with the 440 V8 engine, part of the company's RB family of V8 engines.

Even though these V8 engines were from the same company and produced at the same time, doesn't mean they are identical, even if they were used in some of the same vehicles for several years. Here, we are going to look at the similarities and differences between these two engines to see why Chrysler found it necessary to produce two different massive V8 engines concurrently.

[Featured image by Steven Kevil via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]