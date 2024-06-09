Try These Fixes If You Can't Scroll In Excel

Despite the many spreadsheet editing apps you can use, Microsoft Excel often ends up being many people's default pick. Perhaps this is thanks to Excel's deep integration with other apps in the Office suite, or the fact that you simply might want to make the most of a free Microsoft Office subscription. Excel provides great tools to create and manage spreadsheets, regardless of how complex or simple your goals are. Its excellent data visualization tools make it easy for anyone to generate useful charts and graphs to summarize information from various sheets using just a few clicks.

As useful as it may be, even the most polished of apps aren't immune to bugs and glitches. Although Microsoft does a decent job at rolling out updates to patch existing issues, frequent users of its products may come across occasional annoyances — a common one being the inability to scroll spreadsheets using a mouse or trackpad. While this may not sound as disastrous as a malicious bug accidentally deleting your unsaved data, scrolling is one of the most used mechanisms when working on documents — especially on large spreadsheets with several hundred rows and columns.

Fortunately, this complaint is quite common and is unlikely to have been caused by a software glitch. In a feature-rich program like Excel, it's common to have a few misconfigured options. If you have been unable to scroll in Microsoft Excel, there are certain troubleshooting steps worth going through that may resolve the issue for you.