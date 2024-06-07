Can You Charge A 40V Makita Battery With An 18V Charger?

If life were clean and simple, you would always have the right charger for every rechargeable battery. Things happen, though, be it a messy or chaotic move or simply the wear-and-tear of many years of use. So, what if you're left with a lower voltage charger and a battery that requires more than double that amount?

Looking at Makita brand's 40V battery compared to its 18V charger, you can get a sense of the relationship between different batteries and chargers. In the case of something like Makita's BL4040DC1 40V Max XGT battery and Makita's DC18RC 18V LXT charger, there simply isn't one. Not only is the Makita battery slightly larger, at 3.2 inches wide compared to the 3-inch 18V battery, the connectors are also completely different.

With that in mind, that also means you won't be able to use a 40V battery on any of Makita's power tools that fit an 18V battery. If you have any question as to which is which, the 18V line of tools are branded as LXT. The 40V line is branded as XGT (think "extra-giant" for an easy way to remember that XGT is bigger). Now, none of this is to say there isn't any compatibility, it just depends on which direction you're trying to go.