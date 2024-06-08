Mars Is About To Get Bombarded By Solar Flares - Here's Why Scientists Are Excited

May 2024 saw a series of dramatic events involving the sun, which caused notable effects here on Earth, like aurora sightings across parts of the U.S. and Europe far further south than the northern lights are usually visible. This was caused by huge outpourings of energy from the sun called solar flares and coronal mass ejections, which caused charged particles to head out through the solar system and hit Earth. As the particles interact with Earth's atmosphere, they create the famous auroras.

But Earth isn't the only planet in the solar system affected by the sun's activity. The sun will continue to become more active as it moves through its 11-year cycle, ramping up to its highest point of activity called solar maximum.

And scientists are particularly interested in how increasing solar activity will affect Mars. Increasing solar activity will affect the amount of radiation experienced on Mars's surface, an important factor for future human exploration of the red planet. They are hoping to see the effects of large solar storms on the planet.

"For humans and assets on the Martian surface, we don't have a solid handle on what the effect is from radiation during solar activity," said NASA researcher Shannon Curry of the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. "I'd actually love to see the 'big one' at Mars this year — a large event that we can study to understand solar radiation better before astronauts go to Mars."