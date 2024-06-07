How To Reset Oil Life On A Honda Accord (Old & New Models)
The Honda Accord has been around since 1976, with some outstanding model years, as well as some that should be avoided if buying pre-owned. It became the best-selling sedan in the United States in 1989. for its reliability. Part of what makes the Accord reliable is regular upkeep, which falls onto the owner to handle. An oil change is the most basic yet crucial piece of maintenance to keep your Accord running smoothly. That's why it's important to avoid some very common mistakes when changing the oil.
So, you just got the oil changed in your Honda Accord, but the little oil indicator light is still on. Maybe the mechanic forgot to reset the oil life in the dashboard, or perhaps you changed the oil yourself, and all you need to do now is reset it. Luckily, Honda makes it pretty easy to do. However, depending on the year of your Accord, you might need to follow a different series of steps. Read on to learn how to reset your car's oil life, and then you won't need a mechanic to guide you through the simple process.
How to reset oil life on newer Honda Accord models
Naturally, the current model year for the Honda Accord counts as a "newer" model. Likely any model from the past five years, at least, could be counted as "newer." However, the surest sign to tell if your Accord counts as a "newer" model is if there isn't a little knob button near the speedometer and there's a "menu" button on the steering wheel. If that's the case, follow these steps to reset the oil life:
- Turn on the Accord without starting the engine, you only need the electronics. To do this in a newer model, press the engine start button twice.
- Find the "Menu" button on the steering wheel (often has a small "i" on it) until "Oil Life" appears on the display.
- Press and hold "Enter" on the steering wheel until the "Maintenance Reset" menu appears on the display.
- Scroll down until you find "Item A" or "Oil Life" option.
- Press and hold "Enter" again.
That's it. The oil life in your Honda Accord has been reset and you're good to go until your next oil change. Consult your car's owner's manual so you know when to change your oil again.
How to reset oil life on older Accords
You'll know you have an "older" Honda Accord if it still has a "Select/Reset" button on the dashboard near the speedometer. The newer models use the menu button on the steering wheel to reset the oil life indicator. Go ahead and hop in the driver's seat and do the following to reset your Accord's oil life:
- Turn on the ignition without turning on the car completely. You just want access to the electronics in the Accord.
- Find that Select/Reset button near the speedometer.
- Press and hold that button until the display says "Engine Oil Life."
- Hold in the button for roughly 10 seconds until "Engine Oil Life" starts flashing.
- Release the button.
- Hold in the button again until the display stops flashing.
Once the indicator is no longer blinking, you have successfully reset the oil life on your Honda Accord. Now you won't have to worry about this process until it needs another oil change.