How To Reset Oil Life On A Honda Accord (Old & New Models)

The Honda Accord has been around since 1976, with some outstanding model years, as well as some that should be avoided if buying pre-owned. It became the best-selling sedan in the United States in 1989. for its reliability. Part of what makes the Accord reliable is regular upkeep, which falls onto the owner to handle. An oil change is the most basic yet crucial piece of maintenance to keep your Accord running smoothly. That's why it's important to avoid some very common mistakes when changing the oil.

So, you just got the oil changed in your Honda Accord, but the little oil indicator light is still on. Maybe the mechanic forgot to reset the oil life in the dashboard, or perhaps you changed the oil yourself, and all you need to do now is reset it. Luckily, Honda makes it pretty easy to do. However, depending on the year of your Accord, you might need to follow a different series of steps. Read on to learn how to reset your car's oil life, and then you won't need a mechanic to guide you through the simple process.