3 Facts About The 2008 Pontiac G8 Probably Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

The Pontiac G8 was that last little burst of flame at the end of a sparkler stick, right before it burns out. General Motors' rear-wheel drive, V8 sport sedan that was introduced to the American market with the 2008 model year unintentionally served as the brand's last hurrah. It was supposed to bring the excitement back to Pontiac, but it couldn't keep GM out of bankruptcy all by itself, so in 2009, GM ended production of the G8 and announced the end of the entire Pontiac brand.

That said, the G8 had that sparkle. Though the base model was passing respectable with its 3.6-liter V6 and 256 horsepower mated to a five-speed automatic transmission, the G8 GT model boasted a 6.0-liter L76 V8 with 361 horsepower. It still had an automatic transmission, but also had a sportier six-speed atop corner-hugging performance tires and a limited slip differential. The GT handled more like German engineering than American muscle car, and even rocked a Blaupunkt stereo. Read on to learn more about what made this sizzling sedan unusual.