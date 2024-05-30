Tiktok's Synoshi Power Scrubber: Is This Cleaning Gadget Really That Good?
Judging by enthusiastic TikTok videos and flashy advertising, you might well be led to the conclusion that the Synoshi Spin Power Scrubber is the ultimate-do-it-all cleaning gadget. From dishes to toilets, cars and carpets, there's not much that's not suitable for its range of rotating attachments. However, a lot of the hype has that strangely forced quality typically associated with infomercials, and Synoshi's own website is replete with "limited time offers," upsells, and steep shipping charges.
To discover where the truth lies between TikTok hype and reality, we went hands-on with the Synoshi Spin Scrubber. Here's what we found.
First impressions and what's in the box
The packaging and presentation of the Synoshi Spin Power Scrubber is quite appealing, with its bold black and yellow color scheme. You get the Spin Scrubber itself, along with three different attachments: a brush, a scrubber, and a sponge. The brush is its own individual attachment, whereas the scrubber and sponge connect to a shared attachment via Velcro. There are also basic instructions and a USB-C charging cable.
Synoshi Spin Scrubber design and quality
The Spin Scrubber is a simple machine, featuring a hexagonal socket for interchangeable tooltips, a power button that also toggles between slow and fast speeds, and a USB-C charging port behind a water sealed screw-on cap. It's waterproof but not intended for extended immersion.
Overall, I was impressed by the quality of the Synoshi Spin Power Scrubber. It seems solidly built and was still in good working order despite enduring varied and intense scrubbing.
Charging and battery life
I really appreciated that the Spin Scrubber utilizes a USB-C charging port, rather than a more outdated USB port type or a proprietary charger. It seems to charge fairly quickly, and you can do an awful lot of scrubbing without needing to recharge. My one complaint here is due to the lack of indicators on the device; I wasn't aware that I needed to recharge until the device suddenly stopped in the middle of a task.
Cleaning windows
While I was initially skeptical of the performance of the Spin Scrubber at cleaning windows and put off by the weird squealing noise the soft attachment makes, I was surprised by how clean my windows looked after I was done. I didn't use any cleaning fluid, just a dish of tap water, and after drying with a cloth my windows were clean and streak free. The Synoshi Spin Scrubber does a superior job of removing grime compared to Windex, though it's important to note that you do need to wipe down the window with a drying cloth after using the Synoshi to achieve these results. If you don't use a drying cloth, the window will be smeared.
Cleaning a car exterior
The large surface area of the exterior of a car proved a somewhat daunting task for the little Synoshi Spin Scrubber. Using the soft tool tip and a garden hose, it did a decent job of removing minor dust and grime, though as with the window, I did have to wipe everything down with a cloth after using the spin scrubber to keep the car windows streak-free.
Cleaning a car interior
Moving onto the interior of the car with the brush attachment, I found that the Synoshi was quite capable of rooting the dust and grit out of seats and carpeting. It was equally adept at scrubbing stubborn stains off plastic panels. I found it was necessary to wipe down hard surfaces and vacuum cloth areas to fully remove the dirt scraped off by the Synoshi. The same is true of carpets and rugs in the home, where the Synoshi works well at dislodging grime, but you still have to clean up after it.
Cleaning under stove elements
I deliberately sought out the grossest catch basin I could find amongst my acquaintances, and this greasy mess presented a true test of the Synoshi's scrubbing prowess. This element went largely unused on the stove in question, so all the debris that fell down below the grill of the element went unnoticed. I used the brush attachment to purge the upper layers of accumulated detritus, then switched to the scrubber. While the more persistent grease put up a fight, I was able to restore some of the original luster.
Cleaning pots
In my household, we wash all our dishes, pots, and pans by hand, and some meals are more difficult to deal with than others. Often, we have to leave things to soak so that they can be more easily cleaned. I put the Synoshi Power Scrubber to what may be the ultimate test in an attempt to rid a pot of the glue-like remnants of a mac-and-cheese dinner, which I might otherwise have left to soak overnight.
Using the scrubber tooltip, I found I was able to quickly and easily evict even the most stubborn cheese, and the same proved true for all manner of other recalcitrant remnants of various meals. It even managed to restore some of the shiny original hue to old baking trays, long stained brown by a million muffins over the decades, which were seemingly impervious to attack by normal hand-scrubbing. In order to reach inside the cups of the muffin tin, however, you'll need to purchase the cone brush attachment.
Cleaning drinking glasses
While to some extent you can clean drinking glasses as depicted in Synoshi's advertising, I don't recommend it. For one, none of the attachments I used could reach the inside of the glasses, so I was restricted to cleaning the outside. This was far more effort than simple wiping the glasses down with a sponge.
Cleaning tiles and the shower
When I put the Synoshi and its brush to work on some dirty tiled flooring, it did a good job of eliminating the worst of the stains. It also performed well enough at cleaning the shower and was generally good at putting a shine on bathroom surfaces. However, I saved this for last because I knew I wouldn't want to use it elsewhere after using it around the toilet. I did appreciate being able to scrub surfaces in the bathroom using the tool, which put some distance between me and the grime.
Is the Synoshi Power Scrubber noisy?
With a motorized tool like this, there's always the concern that it may be unpleasantly loud. However, even at its highest setting, the Synoshi Spin Scrubber was never overly noisy or irritating. I was able to easily carry on a conversation while using it, and no one nearby me while I used it was bothered by the noise.
Can it cause damage?
One concern I had while testing the Power Scrubber was the potential to cause damage to objects I cleaned with it. However, I never saw any evidence of surfaces being scratched. It's important to note that the different tools vary in their roughness, so its best to err on the side of caution with particularly delicate surfaces.
Man vs. Machine
I invited my mother to a friendly competition cleaning different but equally filthy doors — her with the scrubber side of a kitchen sponge and the considerable experience gained from cleaning up after me in my youth, and me with this high-tech scrubbing gadget. The outcome was interesting, because while the Synoshi did do a good job with little effort, it was not faster than my mother, who was able to scrape off more gunk after the Synoshi had done all it could. Also, scrubbing by hand with soapy water doesn't cause much runoff, but cleaning up after using the Synoshi required a towel to deal with the spray from the motorized scrubber.
Will the Synoshi Spin Scrubber last?
As previously mentioned, the Synoshi Spin Scrubber is very well made, and during my time testing it, I didn't observe any wear or tear to the core components of the device. However, the attachments certainly won't last forever. The sponge, rough scrubber, and even the brush attachment will eventually need to be replaced, and the Velcro to which the sponge and rough scrubber attach was already starting to come unstuck from the adapter element.
Optional extras, one of which you will definitely want
There are several optional attachments to choose from, including the aforementioned cone brush. That one is almost essential, as without it, cleaning hard-to-reach spots can be impossible. There's also an extra-wide brush available, as well as a heavy-duty steel brush. The extra wide brush would be useful for cleaning larger surfaces, but I'd be careful if you decide to pick up the steel brush, as that will certainly have the potential to mark and damage surfaces.
Price and availability
The Synoshi Spin Power Scrubber is widely available. I purchased it on Amazon, but it can also be bought at other online retailers like Walmart, or from Synoshi directly. However, the Synoshi store page is rife with misleading discount advertisements, multi-unit bundle deals, and tacked-on high shipping costs that may be avoided elsewhere.
The base cost is around $40, but that can go up fast if you want more than one or any extra attachments. One consideration must be whether the cost of the device, the accessories, and replacement attachments makes financial sense when a simple brush and sponge are significantly less expensive. Replacement sponge head sets, for example, cost $14.95 each, which is pretty pricey. All the attachments are relatively expensive to buy individually, and there doesn't seem to be any way to just purchase replacement sponge and rough scrubbers in bulk for a reasonable price.
It's also worth noting that if the seemingly permanent sales on the Synoshi were to ever end, its MSRP is technically $79.99, and all the optional attachments would feature equally high MSRPs.
Is the Synoshi Spin Power Scrubber worth the hype?
I went into testing the Synoshi Spin Power Scrubber with a highly skeptical mindset, but at the end of two weeks with the device, I found myself contemplating buying a whole set of spin scrubbers for various tasks. That's definitely something to keep in mind with this device — while it can, in fact, scrub a lot of different things and is an amazing multipurpose cleaning tool, the issue of cross-contamination does rear its ugly head. I for one do not want to use the same spin scrubber to clean my dishes that was previously rooting around in the toilet bowl.
With that caveat in mind, the Synoshi Spin Scrubber is that rare product that lives up to the advertising and hype in most regards. It easily cleans things that I previously found difficult or impossible to clean, though you will need to purchase some of the optional extra attachments in order to actually use it to its full potential. Also, keep in mind that you have to clean up after using the Synoshi. It does a great job, but it's not a one-and-done solution.