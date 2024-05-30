Tiktok's Synoshi Power Scrubber: Is This Cleaning Gadget Really That Good?

In my household, we wash all our dishes, pots, and pans by hand, and some meals are more difficult to deal with than others. Often, we have to leave things to soak so that they can be more easily cleaned. I put the Synoshi Power Scrubber to what may be the ultimate test in an attempt to rid a pot of the glue-like remnants of a mac-and-cheese dinner, which I might otherwise have left to soak overnight.

Using the scrubber tooltip, I found I was able to quickly and easily evict even the most stubborn cheese, and the same proved true for all manner of other recalcitrant remnants of various meals. It even managed to restore some of the shiny original hue to old baking trays, long stained brown by a million muffins over the decades, which were seemingly impervious to attack by normal hand-scrubbing. In order to reach inside the cups of the muffin tin, however, you'll need to purchase the cone brush attachment.