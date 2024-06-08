Why Your Ryobi Pressure Washer Won't Start (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

Running into problems with your pressure washer can be annoying, but it's usually a problem you fix pretty fast, unless you have big problems. With a common issue being the battery contacts being dirty and preventing the washer from turning on, you just have to clean off the area you plug the battery in. You'll also need to make sure your battery is charged beforehand, as nothing is starting with a dead battery.

Double-check the water supply and pressure washer accessories are hooked up correctly and there's no blockage, as all that will result in problems too. You might also have high water pressure, so pull the trigger a little bit to relieve the extra pressure. If you are having extreme temperatures in your area, you can try putting the battery in a warm area if it's too cold or putting it in a cooler area for a little while if it's too hot.

If nothing mentioned has fixed your problems, you might have something more serious affecting your pressure washer. That's not something people want to hear, but Ryobi has a lengthy three-year warranty with many of their tools and products, including pressure washers. If all else fails, you can take advantage of that and get a replacement. It's far from ideal, but it's a lot better than having to drop a few hundred dollars on another pressure washer.