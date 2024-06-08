Why Your Ryobi Pressure Washer Won't Start (And What You Can Do To Fix It)
If you're having trouble with your Ryobi pressure washer, there are a variety of different issues that could be plaguing you. It might be as simple as not having the water supply properly connected, but it could also be a having a dead battery. There are many reasons to why your pressure washer might not start outside of those two, however.
Common issues on why your Ryobi pressure isn't starting include dirt or debris in the battery or charger contacts, a blockage in the water nozzle, high water pressure in the hose, the battery is in sleep mode, or extreme temperatures — both hot and cold. The fixes to these problems range from simple things like charging up your battery or cleaning off your port, but the more serious issues require more troubleshooting. Luckily, it's all stuff you can do at home, so you don't have to take your pressure washer anywhere. If you do run into a problem you can't fix through troubleshooting, you'll be able to take advantage of your Ryobi warranty if it's still active.
How to troubleshoot Ryobi pressure washer
Running into problems with your pressure washer can be annoying, but it's usually a problem you fix pretty fast, unless you have big problems. With a common issue being the battery contacts being dirty and preventing the washer from turning on, you just have to clean off the area you plug the battery in. You'll also need to make sure your battery is charged beforehand, as nothing is starting with a dead battery.
Double-check the water supply and pressure washer accessories are hooked up correctly and there's no blockage, as all that will result in problems too. You might also have high water pressure, so pull the trigger a little bit to relieve the extra pressure. If you are having extreme temperatures in your area, you can try putting the battery in a warm area if it's too cold or putting it in a cooler area for a little while if it's too hot.
If nothing mentioned has fixed your problems, you might have something more serious affecting your pressure washer. That's not something people want to hear, but Ryobi has a lengthy three-year warranty with many of their tools and products, including pressure washers. If all else fails, you can take advantage of that and get a replacement. It's far from ideal, but it's a lot better than having to drop a few hundred dollars on another pressure washer.