What To Do If Your Samsung Messages App Keeps Crashing

If you own an Android phone, you're likely familiar with Google Messages, the SMS, and RCS messaging app used by over 5 billion users globally. Samsung users have a choice between two apps: Google Messages and Samsung Messages. Unfortunately, for those using Samsung Messages, there have been some large-scale problems with the app recently, causing it to repeatedly crash.

Though it offers much of the same capabilities as Google Messages, including RCS messages on Android, Samsung Messages does offer some unique features. For instance, you'll find plenty of chat customization options and a recycle bin for restoring accidentally deleted conversations. However, if you're a long-term Samsung Messages user, it's understandable if you don't fancy the switch to a new messaging app, even if you're facing issues.

Encountering issues with such an important app like your messaging app can be frustrating. Whether you belong to the herd of users dealing with recent issues or you've been struggling with Samsung Messages for a long while, we'll be tackling some workarounds to help fix the issues, so you get back in touch with your close friends and family.