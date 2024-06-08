Is T-Mobile Home Internet Really Unlimited?

One of the key selling points T-Mobile has been making with its 5G network has been the promise that it can do more than merely be a phone service provider.

As the name suggests, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet uses the cellular provider's expansive 5G network to bring fast, reliable internet into your home. Although it's designed to act the same as a traditional, wired connection, there are some key differences that you should know before switching to T-Mobile's Home Internet service. Most importantly, you'll say goodbye to the traditional router and ethernet cable that establishes your Wi-Fi network. Instead, you'll use a T-Mobile Gateway that connects to nearby phone towers to create a network you can connect devices to. Think of it like a smartphone's hotspot but much larger and long-term.

Naturally, if you're already a T-Mobile customer, the company will offer to bundle its 5G home internet to save some money. However, T-Mobile also offers its plan regardless of whether you're an existing customer, and it'll even pay to cancel your old broadband.

This raises the question of whether T-Mobile internet is truly unlimited. The answer, unfortunately, is that it isn't.

Let's get into the details of what you're signing up for with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, and what the company means when it's selling you an "unlimited" plan.