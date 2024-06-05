Arduino Uno Rev3 Vs. R4 WiFi: What's The Difference Between These Computers?

Out of the box, the Rev3 comes with three onboard methods of communication: serial, I2C, and SPI. These are all wired connections, meaning they require physical cables to communicate with external components. The Rev3 does support wireless communication protocols like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, though. However, additional components — a Wi-Fi shield and a Bluetooth module – are required.

The R4 WiFi is already equipped with Wi-Fi communication, thanks to the onboard ESP32-S3 module, which the Rev3 lacks. The R4 WiFi's Wi-Fi feature offers speeds of up to 150 Mbps and can function without an external antenna. In addition to Wi-Fi, the ESP32-S3 provides the board with Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to use the board for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth 5 applications.

While the board does include these two wireless features natively, you can't use them simultaneously as they share the same antenna. Meanwhile, on the Rev3, you're free to utilize both the add-on Wi-Fi shield and Bluetooth module since they connect to different pins (the Wi-Fi shield to the SPI bus, and the Bluetooth module to the TX and RX pins).

Another difference between the Rev3 and R4 WiFi is the number of their serial ports and I2C buses. The Rev3 has a single serial connection, shared by the USB port and the RX/TX pins. There's also only one I2C bus on the Rev3. In contrast, the R4 WiFi includes two serial ports and two I2C buses. One serial port is accessible from the USB port, and another is connected to the RX/TX pins. The I2C buses, on the other hand, are found on pins A4 and A5 and the Qwiic connector.