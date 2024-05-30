Is Phomemo's Portable Mini Printer Really Worth All The Hype? We Found Out

The packaging is pretty bare-bones, but in a meaningful way. It has the printer with a roll of paper fitted inside and a micro-USB cable. In the lord's year of 2024, USB-C should be the standard, but here we are. The printer itself is fairly well-built for its asking price. There are no moving hinges or creaking plastic shells, and the roll slot mechanism is also fairly sturdy.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

I got the black trim, because that's arguably the best color for every gadget out there, but you can pick the M02 in a choice of peppy shades that include light pink, green, purple, and white. Phomemo supplies a white sticky paper roll as part of the retail package, but you can buy non-adhesive rolls, as well, in yellow, pink, and blue colors in the standard 53-millimeter size from the brand's website.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

These are all thermal papers, which means there is no ink involved here. That also means less moving parts and engineering complexity. The printer head only has to apply pressure and heat to generate an image of whatever it is that the companion mobile app sends as the print signal. The printer supports over 50 types of papers — including transparent and color block — but do keep in mind that these need to be "thermal" type. Moreover, some of the bundles cost nearly half the printer's sticker price itself.