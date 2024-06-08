​​Here's Why No One Remembers The Pontiac Firefly Turbo

When you think about Pontiac, what car comes to mind? Is it the legendary muscle car, the 1964 Pontiac GTO? Or how about the 1967 Pontiac Firebird, which dominated the American pony car market for over 30 years? Regardless of your answer, there's little chance that you thought of the Pontiac Firefly Turbo.

While Pontiac had a storied 83-year history as one of America's most well-known and cherished brands, it also had a few rough periods that dramatically changed the direction of the company. One of Pontiac's biggest periods of change happened in the late 1980s, which was a major turning point for the entire American automotive market. The "malaise era" caused by the 1973 oil crisis got Americans acquainted with small, economy-focused cars in place of the fire-breathing, iconic big-block V8 engines of the '60s. Then the import wave hit U.S. shores in the 1980s, proving that foreign manufacturers were much better at the cheap, family-focused, economy formula that was taking over the market. Not being able to meet the same standard, American car companies, including Pontiac, struggled to stay afloat.

In a last-ditch attempt to break into the market and sell some cars that people would actually buy, GM decided to join efforts with a foreign brand that knew a thing or two about building small economy cars: Suzuki. In 1989, Pontiac and a number of other GM brands miraculously began selling well-built, cheap, and reliable economy cars, including the Pontiac Firefly Turbo.