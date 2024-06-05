Which Cessna Jet Began Production In 1997 & How Much Do They Cost?
In the world of aviation, Cessna has been an iconic and longtime fixture starting all the way back in 1927. Motivated by a passion for flying, Kansas farmer Clyde Cessna began what would become one of the largest manufacturers of aircraft during the last century. In 1997, Cessna launched a new model of light business jet called the Cessna Citation Bravo. While it was produced for just nine years, over 330 models left the Wichita facility. According to JetCraft.com, the Citation Bravo was popular all over the world, but most notably in North America, which comprised 66% of the models in operation.
The Cessna Citation Bravo released as an update to the very well received Citation II, and it featured several enhancements. This particular aircraft became a success with travelers due to its superior range (when compared to other jets in this category), luxurious cabin, and it's even a top choice for pilots as they are exceptionally straightforward to fly, even solo.
However, in order to buy a Citation Bravo, you're looking at between nearly $1.7 million upwards to $2.5 million. Of course, the initial purchase price is only part of the equation. If you plan on flying a few hundred hours a year, between maintenance, storage, fuel, and crew, you'll need to fork out almost $800,000 every 12 months. These considerations aren't the only factors at play, there are other crucial things to consider if you want to buy a plane.
Quiet, comfortable, and spacious
You probably wouldn't be surprised to learn that private jets offer chic amenities for an exquisite travel experience. But it's in this area that the Citation Bravo wows passengers, even among other private jet models. First, Cessna included additional sound-dampening materials, and their design incorporated an interior layer of protection against noise. This peaceful environment is perfect for business people working in route to their destination.
Secondly, the cabin offers room for up to seven people, not including restroom facilities or the small food prep area. Seats are large and ergonomic, a far cry from the public airline alternative. The roominess also extends to storage and cargo. The seats come equipped with drawers beneath them, which are handy for stowing items during the flight. Luggage is also rarely an issue, as the Citation Bravo provides 73 cubic feet of space to store traveler's belongings. As luxurious as the Citation Bravo is, it still has nothing on the most expensive private jets on the market.
Got a few million dollars and then some?
It's difficult for most to imagine having the financial resources to even consider purchasing an aircraft, let alone a light business jet. But if you have the money and travel frequently, the Cessna Citation Bravo is an excellent choice. Considering this model's popularity and the limited production, which ended in 2006, you can still find the Citation Bravo for sale, but it'll cost you. LibertyJet.com shows a total of 25 Citation Bravo 550s listed for sale, primarily in locations across the U.S., with at least one overseas.
If you don't want the responsibility of renting a hangar, hiring a crew, and obtaining insurance, you could also just rent a Citation Bravo. However, you may want to sit down before reading the average starting hourly rate. You can rent a Citation Bravo for around $3,000 per hour. So if you need to fly from Miami to New York, for example, the flight will last around four hours and demand $12,000 from your bank account. As steep as these prices are, they're still a bargain compared to even the cheapest private jets you can get new today, like the Cessna Citation M2 Gen2.