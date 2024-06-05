Which Cessna Jet Began Production In 1997 & How Much Do They Cost?

In the world of aviation, Cessna has been an iconic and longtime fixture starting all the way back in 1927. Motivated by a passion for flying, Kansas farmer Clyde Cessna began what would become one of the largest manufacturers of aircraft during the last century. In 1997, Cessna launched a new model of light business jet called the Cessna Citation Bravo. While it was produced for just nine years, over 330 models left the Wichita facility. According to JetCraft.com, the Citation Bravo was popular all over the world, but most notably in North America, which comprised 66% of the models in operation.

The Cessna Citation Bravo released as an update to the very well received Citation II, and it featured several enhancements. This particular aircraft became a success with travelers due to its superior range (when compared to other jets in this category), luxurious cabin, and it's even a top choice for pilots as they are exceptionally straightforward to fly, even solo.

However, in order to buy a Citation Bravo, you're looking at between nearly $1.7 million upwards to $2.5 million. Of course, the initial purchase price is only part of the equation. If you plan on flying a few hundred hours a year, between maintenance, storage, fuel, and crew, you'll need to fork out almost $800,000 every 12 months. These considerations aren't the only factors at play, there are other crucial things to consider if you want to buy a plane.