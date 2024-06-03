Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's Hinge Design Causing A Problem? Here's What We Know

Samsung is the world's leading foldable smartphone vendor by a large margin thanks to its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the brand. One of the biggest concerns with foldable phones is durability, given that the folding design causes all sorts of display and hinge-related problems. The Galaxy Z Fold, in particular, has seen numerous user complaints, including the pre-applied screen protector coming off, the inner display failing, and the hinge malfunctioning.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5's design hasn't changed drastically since the original model, Samsung has continued to make improvements to the hinge over the years. All Galaxy Fold models since the Fold 2 feature Samsung's "sweeper technology," which use tiny brushes to close the gaps between the hinge and display.

The original Galaxy Fold had a disastrous start, after several reviewers reported that dust and debris entered gaps in the hinge and caused all sorts of display-related issues. To rectify this, Samsung came up with the idea of using brushes on an adhesive strip to trap and sweep out any particles that enter the hinge. All Galaxy Fold models use this sweeper hinge design, but that's exactly what's causing problems for a number of Galaxy Z Fold 4 users.