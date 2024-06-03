Is The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's Hinge Design Causing A Problem? Here's What We Know
Samsung is the world's leading foldable smartphone vendor by a large margin thanks to its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup, but it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the brand. One of the biggest concerns with foldable phones is durability, given that the folding design causes all sorts of display and hinge-related problems. The Galaxy Z Fold, in particular, has seen numerous user complaints, including the pre-applied screen protector coming off, the inner display failing, and the hinge malfunctioning.
While the Galaxy Z Fold 5's design hasn't changed drastically since the original model, Samsung has continued to make improvements to the hinge over the years. All Galaxy Fold models since the Fold 2 feature Samsung's "sweeper technology," which use tiny brushes to close the gaps between the hinge and display.
The original Galaxy Fold had a disastrous start, after several reviewers reported that dust and debris entered gaps in the hinge and caused all sorts of display-related issues. To rectify this, Samsung came up with the idea of using brushes on an adhesive strip to trap and sweep out any particles that enter the hinge. All Galaxy Fold models use this sweeper hinge design, but that's exactly what's causing problems for a number of Galaxy Z Fold 4 users.
The adhesive on the Fold 4's hinge is disintegrating
Several Galaxy Z Fold 4 users are finding that the adhesive used to stick the sweeper brushes to the hinge is coming apart, causing some bristles to get stuck inside and preventing the phone from unfolding all the way. This issue isn't restricted to a handful of users, either, with Reddit and Samsung's forums filled with dozens of similar complaints.
In a Reddit post, one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 user said that when their phone stopped fully opening, Samsung refused to repair it under warranty, citing a scratch on the hinge. They decided to fix the problem themselves, using thin plastic and cut up soda cans to scrape out the bristles and adhesive. The user managed to successfully make the phone unfold fully, but now runs the risk of debris entering the inner display.
Another Fold 4 owner claimed they were currently on their third hinge and awaiting another replacement. Their screen got stuck at a 90-degree angle and had "an awful mushy feeling." The user found black pieces of fabric coming out of the hinge, and also had to wipe away adhesive leaking out of the side. Samsung did not repair the hinge under warranty for this person either.
Ben Schoon at 9to5Google confirmed the same issue on his personal Galaxy Z Fold 4 unit, as did prominent gadget tipster Evan Blass.
Samsung hasn't officially acknowledged the issue
Despite multiple complaints from Galaxy Z Fold 4 users, Samsung hasn't officially acknowledged an issue with the device. Fold 4 users have had hit or miss experiences with getting their device repaired under warranty. Some say their claims got rejected on the basis of small scratches and dings, and others managing to get a full replacement with no problems. Unfortunately, many users have found that the hinge begins sticking again a few months after replacement, suggesting that even paying out of pocket isn't a long-term solution.
Some Galaxy Z Fold 4 users have attempted scraping out the glue and bristles from the hinge to get their phone to unfold completely. Others have tried submerging the hinge in water to wash away the leaking adhesive. While the Fold 4 does have an IPX8 rating, this isn't a good idea, given that any gaps caused by the adhesive leaking could let water inside.
On the plus side, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 hinge appears to be more durable. While there are isolated reports of hinge-related trouble, it's nowhere near as widespread as the Galaxy Fold 4. If you do begin to notice a problem with the hinge on your Galaxy Fold smartphone, though, it's worth getting in touch with Samsung immediately, especially if your device is still under warranty.