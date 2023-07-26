How Durable Is The Samsung Z Fold 5 Hinge? And How Long Will It Last?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, its latest tablet-inspired foldable phone alongside a slew of other devices. Aside from the customary silicon upgrade, the biggest change is the refined hinge hardware, which now allows the phone to close without leaving any wedge-shaped gap between the two halves of the screen.

That's a reassuring durability-focused tweak, as it effectively blocks liquid ingress and solid particles from making their way inside and damaging the sophisticated display-hinge assembly. Talking about the hinge hardware, Samsung calls it the Flex Hinge. It is claimed to be sturdier thanks to a unique dual-rail structure. The company says that the reworked hinge allows the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to brush off accidental bumps and impact.

Moreover, the tension level has also been enhanced between the hinge elements, allowing more angular stability when the inner foldable display has each half positioned at different angles in Flex Mode. As far as protection against the elements goes, the hinge assembly itself comes with an IPX8 certification on the latest Samsung phone, which means it can handle the occasional liquid splash without giving up.