Where Is The U.S. Gasoline Supply Reserve, And Who's In Charge Of It?

The reserves from which President Biden released 1 million barrels of gasoline are located across multiple states and were established in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, which decimated the Eastern seaboard when it made landfall there in late 2012. As a result of the storm, some gas stations were left without fuel for 30 days, per the Department of Energy. In 2013, then-President Barack Obama responded by establishing a system of emergency gasoline reserves to support backup systems in the event of another such act of God. At the time, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the reserves would be held in Long Island, New York, and earmarked $10 million for the project, which became known as the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve, or NGSR. It was officially established by former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on June 20, 2014, and is managed by the Department of Energy.

Two sites were chosen for the reserves. The first, in the New York Harbor of Long Island, holds about 900,000 barrels of gasoline, while the second, in South Portland, Maine, holds 100,000. Since the reserve holds a total of 1 million barrels, Biden's release of that same amount during the 2024 summer season will effectively drain the reserve of its entire supply. Although the president and the DOE framed it as a boost meant to alleviate prices at the pump, the move coincided with the DOE's announcement that the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve was to be sold and liquidated. The sale was mandated back in March as part of an omnibus spending bill.

As reported by Reuters, as of May 21 when Biden announced the release, East Coast gasoline inventories stood at 55.5 million barrels in a high-supply market, further reducing the impact of the sale.