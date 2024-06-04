Jeep Recon Vs. Wagoneer S: What's The Difference Between These EVs?

As there is a concerted effort to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many major car companies have made serious investments in creating electric vehicles for the marketplace, often diminishing or discontinuing things like diesel in favor of the new fuel method. It is rare to see an automaker nowadays that doesn't have at least one EV in its stable, but they are out there. As of this writing, one of the companies slow to the market is Jeep.

In fact, Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, which also owns the likes of Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, and Fiat, has an EV-shaped hole across the board in the United States. However, that is all about to change over the course of 2024 and 2025, as Stellantis will be releasing a great number of these vehicles across its brands. For some, that just means one electric vehicle is headed to the company, but in the case of Jeep, it will be getting two. First, the 2025 model year will deliver the Jeep Wagoneer S, an all-electric version of its popular SUV. Subsequently, it will release the Jeep Recon, a brand-new SUV for the company.

It may seem a little odd that Jeep would launch its EV line with two different SUVs rather than two very different types of vehicles, but just because both are built on the STLA Large platform from Stellantis doesn't mean that they are identical. Let's get into what makes each of these vehicles unique before they launch in the near future.