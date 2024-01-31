Jeep's Electric Wagoneer S Revealed Inside And Out (And You Should Be Excited)

The rebirth of the Wagoneer namesake is a relatively new one. Jeep set its sights on setting a new standard for American-made luxury SUVs and hit the target dead center. That being the case, Jeep's development of the electric Wagoneer S seems to have put utmost importance on retaining the recognizable Jeep styling right down to the slotted grille. There's plenty of dispute about the styling of many electric vehicles. This one, however, is tough to poke holes in.

Let's talk about the specs that everyone wants to know. Even the most devout EV haters can appreciate the monstrous acceleration that comes with electric power. In that light, "Is it fast?" is often the first question associated with a new EV. In the case of the Wagoneer S, the answer is a decided "yes." With 600 horsepower on tap, this big, bold Jeep SUV will sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Already, that's encroaching on the zero to 60 time of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Moving on from that point, Jeep enthusiasts may call into question its off-road capabilities. Luxury SUV or not, a Jeep is still a Jeep, and Jeep people want to do Jeep things. The Wagoneer S has a standard 4xe all-wheel drive with active all-terrain management.