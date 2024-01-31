Jeep's Electric Wagoneer S Revealed Inside And Out (And You Should Be Excited)
Recently, we covered Stellantis' announcement of its incoming new large battery electric vehicle platform that promises to outdo the iconic Hellcat V8's power output. Though it was made clear that Jeep and Dodge would be the first brands to use the new platform, we didn't realize it would be this soon.
Jeep just announced the all-new and fully-electric Jeep Wagoneer S, and it looks wildly promising. The original 1963 Jeep Wagoneer touts being the first modern SUV that brought a blend of luxury, off-road capability, and SUV usability. It was a loaded vehicle for its time and was an innovative step into the future of SUVs. The new Jeep Wagoneer S serves to implement that same mindset in a modern setting. With fully electric power and luxury appointments, the new Wagoneer S is fast, comfortable, and luxurious. Let's take a look at all the details about Jeep's first global all-electric vehicle.
Recognizable styling with modern flare and power
The rebirth of the Wagoneer namesake is a relatively new one. Jeep set its sights on setting a new standard for American-made luxury SUVs and hit the target dead center. That being the case, Jeep's development of the electric Wagoneer S seems to have put utmost importance on retaining the recognizable Jeep styling right down to the slotted grille. There's plenty of dispute about the styling of many electric vehicles. This one, however, is tough to poke holes in.
Let's talk about the specs that everyone wants to know. Even the most devout EV haters can appreciate the monstrous acceleration that comes with electric power. In that light, "Is it fast?" is often the first question associated with a new EV. In the case of the Wagoneer S, the answer is a decided "yes." With 600 horsepower on tap, this big, bold Jeep SUV will sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Already, that's encroaching on the zero to 60 time of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.
Moving on from that point, Jeep enthusiasts may call into question its off-road capabilities. Luxury SUV or not, a Jeep is still a Jeep, and Jeep people want to do Jeep things. The Wagoneer S has a standard 4xe all-wheel drive with active all-terrain management.
Luxurious interior features and creature comforts
With the power and Jeep-oriented performance out of the way, let's take a look at the luxurious side of the new BEV Jeep Wagoneer S. Though we don't have a ton of details about the interior specifics yet, Jeep did share a few things with the first look release.
Perhaps the most outstanding feature of the new Wagoneer S is the sound system. Jeep has developed a partnership with McIntosh, purveyors of high-end audio equipment. The new Wagoneer S features a segment-exclusive 19-speaker premium flagship McIntosh audio system.
In terms of technology, the Wagoneer S features seamlessly integrated technology that likely leans fairly heavily into the futuristic allure of an electric vehicle. Jeep says that it includes a tailored driver control center, dynamic ambient lighting, and "meticulously crafted artisan details." It also features a dual-pane panoramic sunroof that allows a lovely view without sacrificing the quiet and comfortable ride quality associated with the luxurious Wagoneer lineup.