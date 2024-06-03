What Ever Happened To The Mazda 929?

The car that would become the Mazda 929 was first produced in 1966 and marketed as the Luce in Japan. Over the years that followed, variously labeled generations hit export markets such as Europe and Australia. By the time that the vehicle was on its fifth generation, it was ready for the U.S. — arriving in 1986 and named the Mazda 929.

This first version sold stateside looked like a larger model of the mid-size Mazda 626 sedan, but that would change with the Mazda 929 that arrived in 1992. This second model for the U.S. market was longer, lower, and wider. It was designed as a premium, upscale vehicle in appearance, with rounded contours, a luxurious interior, and a stance inspired by the BMW E34 5 Series. It was equipped with a 3.0 liter V6 with 195 hp and drove the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.

Known in the Japanese market as the Mazda Sentia, there was also an available upgrade model including Sentia luxury options as standard at the short-lived deluxe brand Anfini — the vehicle named the Anfini MS-9. Mazda cars were made out of the factory in Hiroshima, Japan.