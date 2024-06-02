Can Solar Panels Charge An Electric Car? EV Charging Requirements Explained

There are a variety of EV models available today from major industry leaders, like Chevrolet, Tesla, BMW, and Hyundai. While these battery-powered automobiles don't emit nitrogen oxides (NOx) like gasoline motor vehicles do, what about the energy sources used to charge EVs? Renewable sources of energy have been growing, but in 2023 fossil fuels still accounted for 70% of provided energy worldwide, per Forbes. So, while the electric car may not expel emissions, plugging into your home charger could be utilizing power made from fossil fuels.

The idea of using solar panels to charge an EV has been floating around, with many consumers curious to find out if it's a solid alternative. To clarify, you can't run energy directly from solar panels into your car's EV battery. Solar energy levels fluctuate based on a variety of factors, such as the weather. So to use the sun's rays to power your EV, you would want to invest in energy storage technology like Tesla's Powerwall. Once the energy from your solar panels is stored in a home battery system and converted into AC with an inverter, you can then recharge your EV with renewable sources. The Powerwall from Tesla includes lithium-ion battery packs and an inverter, but if you opt to build your own home energy system, you'll need solar panels, an inverter, and batteries.

There are, of course, plenty of things you need to know before installing solar panels on your home – and that's true if you plan on using solar panels to charge an electric car, too.