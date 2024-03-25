How Many Solar Panels Are Needed To Charge A Tesla?

Many Tesla owners install a home charging station, which might cost more than they think, to keep their vehicles charged and ready to go every morning — as opposed to using a public charging station. However, these stations are typically connected to the house via traditional means.

What if the house utilizes solar power, though? Solar energy has grown in popularity over the last decade as a means to provide clean, sustainable power to the house. In many states, a homeowner can save a lot on their energy bill if they have enough solar panels to power their house.

Since they don't use energy from the grid, they receive credits from their local power company for the power their solar array produces. As Tesla sells millions of cars each year, there's bound to be some overlap between solar and Tesla owners. Can an alternative energy source efficiently power a Tesla? More importantly, how many panels would it take to charge a Tesla overnight?