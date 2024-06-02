Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Vs. Altitude: What's The Difference?

Did you know that there are currently nine different versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee available for purchase? That's not even including the plug-in hybrid 4xe versions of the SUV, nor does it distinguish between models being two or four-wheel drive or having two or three rows of seats. It's an awful lot of packages and trims to choose from if you're looking to get a new 2024 Grand Cherokee. To make things more complicated, all of them are given on-brand but vague names like the Jeep Cherokee Limited or Overland.

Two of the trims that are currently available for the 2024 Grand Cherokee are the Summit and the Altitude (not to be confused with the Summit Reserve or Altitude X). The two vehicles weigh the same, utilize the same engine, and have the exact same fuel economy. However, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit has a starting price of $62,250, while the Altitude starts retailing at $42,640. A $20,000 difference between these two models of what's ostensibly the same vehicle may seem perplexing at first glance, but we're going to break down exactly what separates these two Grand Cherokee models so you can pick the best SUV for your needs.