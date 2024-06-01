What Exactly Is The Jeep Wave Program & Is It Really Free?

If you're a Jeep owner, you may already know about the secret wave shared between those who drive one the company's many beloved 4x4 vehicles. Whether you're a Jeep owner who indulges in the infamously, and intricately hierarchal "wave" or not, you should probably check into the manufacturer's new Wave Program, which doesn't have much to do with the affectionate car-to-car greetings at all. Rather, it's an intriguing new customer care plan promising worry-free and cost-free automobile service to any Jeep owner who qualifies for enrollment.

Started in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the company's WWII-era founding, the Wave Program promises free essential vehicle maintenance services like oil changes, tire rotation, and other needs to Jeep owners who sign up. The program even offers no-charge same-day vehicle rental for routine maintenance visits and 24/7 roadside support for the duration of the manufacturer's 5-year or 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Such allowances make signing up for the Wave Program a no-brainer, which is probably why the manufacturer is automatically enrolling customers when they purchase a new vehicle.

Despite sounding a little too good to be true, on paper the Wave Program looks to be a legitimate deal for anyone interested in purchasing one of the company's 4x4 vehicles. There are, however, a few notable catches that come with being a part of the program, including how long the program remains free for Jeep owners.