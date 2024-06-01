What Is CCleaner And Is It Safe To Use? Here's What You Need To Know

For those uninitiated, CCleaner offers a slew of services that together aim to boost your PC's performance. The app scans for any junk files and lets you clear them with a single click — but that's not all. CCleaner has a few very nifty tricks up its sleeve. The driver updater feature helps monitor and keep all device drivers up-to-date, which not only improves performance, but fixes common problems like broken audio or connectivity issues with external devices.

The software updater tool ensures that all programs installed on your computer are up-to-date with the latest available software versions. Not only is this great for enjoying new features, but is also recommended for security purposes. For advanced users, the registry cleaner can help fix annoying errors by modifying and clearing out clutter on a system-level. CCleaner also has a browser cleaning functionality that automatically dumps your search history, cookies, and trackers after every browsing session.

Unfortunately, most of these features are available in the CCleaner Professional or Professional Plus version that cost $29.95 and $44.95 a year respectively. In fact, the free version of CCleaner leaves a lot to be desired. While it scans and lets you know of the several hundred "problems" it can fix on your computer, you get hit by a paywall the moment you try to perform anything beyond a simple junk cleanup.