Everything MG Fans Should Know About The 1275CC Engine

The MG 1275cc engine was an October 1966 redesign of the 803cc Austin A-Series engine that was originally developed for the 1952 Austin A30. There were many versions of this overhead valve engine with different displacements that powered various MG models, starting in 1961. The 1961 MG Midget had a 948cc version of the engine, which was raised to 1098cc for 1962. In 1966, the MG Midget Mk3 received the newly developed 1275cc version of the A-Series engine. The Midget would use the 1275cc engine through 1974.

Compared to the previous 1098cc engine, the new 1275cc version had many improvements. The block was strengthened, and the timing chain was two rows wide instead of one. The flywheel was held on with six bolts instead of four. A damper that also functioned as a fan belt pulley minimized vibration from the much larger pistons in the 1275cc MG engine.

The new engine's bore was enlarged from 64.5mm to 70.5mm, while its stroke was reduced from 84mm to 81mm. The shorter stroke allowed for a higher rev limit — the 1275cc engine's power was rated at 65hp at 6300 RPM, with a torque rating of 65 lb-ft at 3400 RPM.