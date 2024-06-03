Everything To Know About The 1976 Pontiac Trans Am (And How Much It's Worth Today)

The 1976 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was styled with distinctive round headlights and a bumperless aesthetic at both the front and rear, all of which were specific to the year. This was the first of Trans Ams to be available with T-tops, which were specific to the Limited Edition trimline, and only available for a limited time due to issues with leaks as well as squeaks and rattles. In all, of the 2,590 Limited Edition Trans Ams manufactured in 1976, only 643 were produced with T-tops, making that option a rare sight.

A total of 46,704 Trans Ams were produced for the 1976 model year. As is the case with any collectible car, the condition of the vehicle, mileage, scarcity, and demand play a large part in determining its value. At the lower end of the spectrum is a 1976 Trans Am with approximately 82,000 miles on the odometer and equipped with the standard 400 cubic inch L78 V8, three-speed automatic, and optional limited-slip differential. The car sold in January 2024 for $22,000.

At the other end of the price range, a 1976 Trans Am with 7,000 indicated miles, examples of provenance like the original window sticker and maintenance records, and equipped with the L75 455 cubic-inch V8 upgrade, four-speed manual transmission, and optional limited-slip differential sold for $48,500 in February 2024. That's a 54% disparity in price between two examples of the same year, with the difference in price paid determined by desirability.