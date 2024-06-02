Who Makes EverVolt Solar Panels And How Much Do They Cost?

Panasonic released EverVolt in 2019 and began production in its Malaysian and Japanese manufacturing plants. The product line includes solar panels, solar batteries, and modular kits for integrating the entire setup into residential energy systems. Then, in 2021, the company made a big change to its business model. Rather than building EverVolt solar panels in Panasonic factories, OEMs would be shouldering the production and assembly moving forward. The Malaysian and Japanese Panasonic plants discontinued the manufacture of EverVolt solar panels in 2022.

Now that manufacturing has been outsourced, a single EverVolt module can contain parts from several different countries, including Japan, Canada, Germany, Mexico, and the United States. Essentially, EverVolt products are now made by subcontractors rather than Panasonic itself. This move was, in Panasonic's own words, intended to create "an ecosystem of residential energy products, including solar panels, instead of focusing exclusively on manufacturing." That explanation is a bit ambiguous, but the bottom line likely involves costs and supply-chain demands.

Reading between the lines, it seems that subcontracting out manufacturing to an OEM helps keep costs competitive among domestic markets. Rather than building EverVolt products in one or two Panasonic factories and then selling them wholesale to small-scale installers and merchants, Panasonic can keep its brand name on the EverVolt line while maintaining a dynamic supply chain. This may also allow the Japanese electronics giant to release new products more quickly without getting bottlenecked by numerous international hurdles all at once. Whatever the reason might be for Panasonic's switch to contracting manufacturing to OEMs, the move seems to benefit customers. Indeed, EverVolt solar panels are more competitively priced than ever.