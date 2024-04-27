How Many Solar Panels Does It Take To Power An RV/Motorhome?

RVs and motorhomes are the perfect candidates for solar electricity. Not only is solar more eco-friendly and less polluting than gas generators, but it's much quieter. Anyone who's ever hunkered down in an RV campground only to be kept awake by the droning rumble of their neighbors' gas generators knows this for fact.

Thus, installing solar panels on your RV is a fantastic idea. Of course, it can be a somewhat pricey initial investment, even with the recent decline in costs of solar power. Our article on what to know before installing solar panels on your RV explains how it's an affordable endeavor, but not a cheap one. There are also expenses like hardware, installation costs, and even possible retrofitting of your RV to accommodate the new hookup. The first question, however, is how many solar panels you'll actually need.

The question is simple, while the answer is a bit complicated. As you might expect, not every RVer requires the same amount. Factors like sun exposure, personal energy consumption, solar panel model size and capacity, energy storage options, and mounting hardware will determine the number of panels you'll need.

But coming up with an estimate doesn't have to be overwhelming. Here, we've broken down the steps into a straightforward guide to help you get an idea of how many solar panels you'll need to power your RV. This uses many of the same principles as our guide on calculating how many solar panels are needed to power a tiny home, though there are some key differences that we'll go over.