iFixit And Samsung Repair Program Abruptly Ends: What This Means For DIY Galaxy Fixes

In 2022, Samsung collaborated with iFixit to perform DIY phone repairs. As part of the partnership, Samsung supplied genuine device parts, repair tools, and guides, providing official support for DIY enthusiasts wanting to repair their Samsung. Unfortunately, those efforts didn't last long: iFixit today announced the high-profile Samsung partnership has come to an end.

"As we tried to build this ecosystem we consistently faced obstacles that made us doubt Samsung's commitment to making repair more accessible. We couldn't get parts to local repair shops at prices and quantities that made business sense," iFixit said in a blog post. The California-based company also blamed the high asking price of genuine replacement Samsung parts, which often led to customers simply opting to buy a new device instead.

iFixit will continue to sell repair kits and replacement parts for Samsung smartphones and tablets without imposing any limits on how many repair units it will keep in stock. The company won't work with Samsung on repair manuals, but will continue with its own in-house crowdsourced effort moving ahead. iFixit will also stock aftermarket or third-party replacement parts for Samsung devices. At the end of its Samsung camaraderie, iFixit accused Samsung of operating in a repair-hostile manner. "The design of Samsung's Galaxy devices remained frustratingly glued together, forcing us to sell batteries and screens in pre-glued bundles that increased the cost," the company said.