Who Makes Harbor Freight's Vacuum Pumps & How Much Do They Cost?

Harbor Freight is consistently rated as a great place to get top rated tools for an affordable price. Whether you're an aspiring gardener or an at-home woodworker, the home improvement retailer has just about everything you could need. That includes lesser-used tools like a vacuum pump.

As the name suggests, vacuum pumps create a vacuum by removing the air from a sealed area. They are great for cleaning out your car's air conditioning system. You can even use the automotive-geared product in your home as an AC maintenance tool to help get ready for warm weather or to clean out the coolant tubes of a refrigerator or freezer. If you're in need of a vacuum pump, Harbor Freight has plenty of options from multiple reputable brands.

Like most tools, there are hand and electric-powered vacuum pumps, with the former generally being cheaper than the latter. For hand-powered vacuum pumps, Harbor Freight has two, manufactured by Mityvac and Maddox. There is also a standalone Pittsburgh Automotive air vacuum pump, but you'll need to attach it to a compressor. As for the electric-powered options, Harbor Freight sells two plug-in vacuum pumps from Pittsburgh Automotive and one cordless, brushless tool from Hercules.